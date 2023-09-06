Annie Mumba has been found with a case to answer over the death of her husband Peter Mumba who was a professor at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar).

High Court Judge Mzondi Mvula has made the ruling today in Lilongwe.

Peter Mumba died in April 2020 and Annie Mumba was arrested in August 2020 after postmortem results had indicated that Mumba who was a professor of chemistry died due to poisoning.

Today, Mvula said Mumba has a case to answer due to her conduct of delaying to seek medical assistance after he husband fell ill.

According to Mvula, a vehicle was available at the family’s house when Peter Mumba fell but Annie called for an ambulance to take the man to hospital.

Mvula added that another suspicious conduct was that Annie immediately returned to Lilongwe after the burial of her husband.

Defence lawyer Innocent Kubwalo has said the defence team is ready for the next stage and will parade five witnesses.

The case is expected to resume in court next month.