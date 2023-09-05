Police in Mchinji have arrested three people said to be from the clan of the former Senior Chief Mkanda for setting on fire properties worth K1,112,500 belonging to the current Traditional Authoritiy Mkanda, Mrs Melida Katukula.

Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer, Constable Limbani Mpinganjira, has identified the three as Tumizani Phiri, 48, Newton Bisalom, 33, and Phinias Tumizani, 25.

“Some of the burnt property include a fully packed maize granary, maize flour, grass thatched toilet, grass fence surrounding the compound,” said Mpinganjira.

The three suspects are expected to appear before court to answer charges of arson and malicious damage contrary to section 337 and section 334 sub section 1 of the Penal Code.

Melida Katukula was crowned as Senior Chief Mkanda in June, 2023 despite some chieftaincy squabbles on the succession of the late Senior Chief Mkanda.

The three suspects hail from Dina Village in area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mkanda.

Reported by Winfrida Kamwana