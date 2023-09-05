Jah Kings Promotions has organized a Reggae concert dubbed Jah Kings Reggae Jam Festival that will attract International Reggae music giants including Luciano and Everton Blender from Jamaica.

Blender is a Reggae singer and producer, known for his smooth, crooning, tenor vocals, up-tempo arrangements and spiritual uplifting themes while Luciano is well known with hits like Lord Give Me the Strength, Sweep over My Soul and It’s Me Again, among other reggae jams.

The festival is scheduled to take place on 28 October 2023 at Gland Business Park in Lilongwe.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday in Lilongwe, Jah Kings Promotions Member Zilanie Gondwe said the event has also been organized to support the National Nyahbinghi Council of Malawi (NNC) in constructing the Nyahbinghi Rastafarian Tabernacle in Kawale, Lilongwe.

Gondwe said The Black Missionaries Band, Blasto, Don Tarz, Queen Fyah, Chizmo and many other reggae local musicians are also on the menu to perform during the day.

“This is a movement designed to celebrate reggae music and foster unity among reggae enthusiasts. This concert also aims to create international exposure by uniting artists from Jamaica (The Reggae Motherland) and Malawi (The Warm Heart of Africa) while supporting the Rastafari Movement’s call for financial backing in its socio-economic development endeavors, “she said

She said people should expect a great event that will put Malawi on the map in as far as reggae music is concerned.

However, she added that attending the event means more than enjoying incredible music but it also signifies love towards Rastafarian community and reggae music.

One of the sponsors, Richard Chisala of Ultinets said they are charged to do everything it takes to make the event a success.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale at area 18 Puma filling station and Kwezy Bus offices at Gateway Mall, Nitel Offices, Mbowe, Acres Gateway Bar &Grill and Maula Puma among other places in Blantyre and Mzuzu.