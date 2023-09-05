Six members of the same family have died in a road accident in Lilongwe after their Honda Freed collided with a Hino Lorry at Mbuna Area, along Dedza-Lilongwe M1 Road.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu identifies the victims as Kefasi Pachi, 47, Getrude Pachi, 65, Shukrani Pachi, 25, Estina Pachi, 22, Ayilepile Pachi, 17, and Tony Kasamiro, 4.

The accident occurred at around 21:30 last night.

Kefasi was driving the Honda Freed Hatch-Back, registration number BZ 10972, from the direction of Diamphwi, heading to Kamphata

“Upon arrival at Mbuna, the Honda Freed collided head-on with a G4S Security Company motor vehicle, Hino Lorry, registration number BT 10860, that was being driven by Dennis Chirambo, 43.

All people in the Honda Freed sustained severe head injuries and were rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Chigalu says the driver of the G4S vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

The family members hailed from Ngwaya Village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga District.