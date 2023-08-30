Nursing officers and support staff at Karonga district hospital are staging a sit-in over failure by hospital management to address their concerns.

According to the spokesperson for the employees Dunstain Phiri, they took their concerns to the District Commissioner but nothing is happening so they have commenced with the sit-in until their concerns are addressed.

These disgruntled employees are calling for the immediate transfer of the whole Health Management team comprising director of health and social services, district environmental health officer, human resources officer, transport officer and senior nursing officer.

The District Commissioner was not available when we wanted to get his reaction on the matter.