A 94-year-old granny has died after getting burnt by wildfire at Malunguli hill in Mwitha village in Chiradzulu where she had gone to get herbs.

This is according to Chiradzulu Police Station public relations officer Constable Cosmas Kagulo who identified the deceased as Belita Sidreck.

Constable Kagulo said the incident happened on August 24th, 2023 at around 1600 hours and it is believed that the fire started from the other side of the hill.

Due to her old age, Miss Sidreck failed to escape from the raging fire and her whole body was burnt.

Her body was discovered by a group of children who went to hill looking for mice who later informed the village headman who later informed Namadzi police post.

Officers in company of a medical officer from Mbulumbudzi Health Centre visited the scene and the latter conducted post-mortem and results showed death was due to severe burns.

Chiradzulu Police has then urged the public to refrain from starting bush fire as it risks people’s lives and properties.