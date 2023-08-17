The Ministry of Health says it will continue administering Cholera vaccine especially in the districts which are still reporting cases.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said up to date, 26 out of 29 health districts have controlled the outbreak leaving three districts reporting less than five cases per day.

The Ministry of Health has since declared that cholera outbreak which started in February 2022 is no longer a public health emergency as the cases of cholera have declined.

“The cholera outbreak trend in Malawi has continued to show a significant and steady decline in new cases and deaths over the past three months. To date, 26 out of 29 health districts have controlled the outbreak. The remaining 3 districts are sporadically reporting less than 5 cases per day. These are Chikwawa, Mangochi, and Zomba.

“In light of this data and trends, the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus and Cholera resolved that the cholera outbreak is no longer a national public health emergency. This decision is in line with national public health emergency grading and the World Health Organization classification systems for public health threats,” said Chiponda.

Chiponda added that the Government of Malawi through the Ministry of Health is very committed to strengthening healthcare systems in the country, and enhancing the ongoing efforts to prevent Cholera and address the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a Ministry, we have come up with a number of interventions. The first one is that we will continue administering Cholera vaccine especially in the districts which are still reporting cases. The other thing is continuing of dissemination of Cholera prevention messages under the “Tithetse cholera campaign which was launched by President Lazarus Chakwera,” said Chiponda.

WHO Representative Ishmael Nyasulu commended the Malawi government for its determined efforts in containing the Cholera and Covid-19 pandemics, even in the face of economic challenges.

“Given the constraints that the country is going through, I think this has been a very good fight. This has been the biggest cholera pandemic that the country has faced in years and the government has done pretty well,” said Nyasulu.

He further urged the government to continue working various partners including international organizations on health matters as well as adhering to measures announced by the WHO.

According to Malawi’s Health Minister, as of 5th December 2022, a total of 58 thousand 982 Cholera cases including 1 thousand 7 hundred 68 deaths have been recorded in Malawi.