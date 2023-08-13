Members of Parliament, chiefs and Ward Councillors from Lilongwe District Council have expressed concern over the tendency by some agricultural extension workers who are demanding money from farmers in order for the farmers to be included in 2023/2024 Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

The concern was raised during a Full Council meeting which took place on Wednesday at district council chamber.

Senior Chief Chadza said extension workers demand money amounting to K200 per households.

Some ward councillors said the money demanded is up to K500 where households are promised to be included in the AIP Programme through the exercise.

In his response, Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources Ezra Mbendera said the extension workers carrying exercise are just updating farming households prior to the implementation of AIP.

He further promised to find out what is happening for the extension workers to be demanding money from the exercise in connection to the AIP.

He then assured that his office will take an appropriate action to remove any concern by members.