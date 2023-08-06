Round two of the 2023 Malawi Super League gets underway today with two exciting matches in the Central Region and the Southern Region.

At Bingu National Stadium, Silver Strikers will be hoping to bounce back from their two disappointing results where they got a point from the possible six after they lost 2-1 to Civo Stadium before playing out to a goalless draw away to Moyale Barracks.

If they get all the points, the Central Bankers will displace current log leaders FCB Nyasa Big Bullets who will play away to Mafco FC on Wednesday next week.

Eagles are out to end their run of poor form, which has seen them sitting just two points above the relegation zone with 16 points from fifteen games.

The first round encounter ended 1-0 in favor of Peiter de Jongh’s charges courtesy of a Chimwemwe Idana strike at Nankhaka Stadium.

At Karonga Stadium, there will be a battle between Chitipa United and Karonga United in a ‘mini-derby’.

The two teams have had mixed results in the first round, with the hosts defying all odds to register more wins than any other Super League side which saw them finishing the first round in the third position with 29 points, just a point below Bullets.

A win over their rivals will see them move top of the log table (depending on Silver v Eagles’) result on the same day.

As for Karonga, they will also strive to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bullets last Saturday, and a win will take them up 6th in the standings, dislodging Kamuzu Barracks who will play on Thursday.

The first round meeting between the two rivals ended 2-2.

Eight more teams will be in action on Wednesday afternoon, with two more games to be played on Thursday to conclude the first week of the second round.

Defending champions Bullets will begin their final campaign with a tricky fixture away to Mafco FC on Wednesday.

Depending on Sunday’s results for the second placed Silver and third placed Chitipa, The People’s Team will likely go into this encounter off the top position and a win will be a must for them to return to the summit of the league.

They face a side that handed them their only defeat in the entire 2022 season.

Under Prichard Mwansa, the Salima based Soldiers have had some good results at home, and they will be looking forward to avenging their 4-0 loss at the hands of Bullets in the first round at Kamuzu Stadium.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will welcome the struggling Red Lions FC.

The Zomba based Soldiers had a 2-1 defeat away to Extreme FC in the final match of the first round, dropping into the bottom three with 14 points.

It is a challenging task for the struggling side against a team eager to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat away to KB last week.

Wanderers are fourth in the table with 28 points, just two points behind Bullets.

The first round encounter between the two teams ended 3-0 in favor of Mark Harrison’s charges.

At Mpira Stadium, another ‘mini-derby’ is in the offing as Mighty Tigers will host Bangwe All Stars. The two Blantyre based teams are all struggling in the current campaign, with Tigers sitting in the 14th position with 14 points whilst their opponents are just three points above the drop zone with 17 points following their 2-1 victory over Mafco FC.

The first round match failed to live to its billing as the two teams shared one point each following a barren draw.

The final match of the day will see the bottom placed Extreme FC hosting Civil at Civo Stadium. The Mchinji based side is anchoring the table with nine points, with Civil sitting in the 7th position with 19 points.

The first ever meeting between the two teams ended 1-1.

The action-packed week will be concluded on Thursday with two more matches.

Moyale Barracks will host Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium. The Kaning’ina Soldiers are 9th in the standing with 18 points whilst Hammers are 5th with 24 points.

The first round tie ended 0-0.

At Civo Stadium, KB will welcome Dedza Dynamos. The Capital City Soldiers, who were bronze medalists last season, have had a very difficult first round where they finished in 6th position with 19 points.

Their opponents are 8th with 19 points. The first round match ended 3-2 in favor of Gilbert Chirwa’s side.