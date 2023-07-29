Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has called for the protection of rights of persons with albinism by including them in all social and economic activities.

APAM Deputy Secretary, Virginia Chimodzi, made the remarks Thursday in Dowa after a big walk to commemorate the International Albinism Awareness Day which globally falls on June 13, and was this year celebrated under the theme “Inclusion is strength”.

In an interview, Chimodzi said one of the ways to protect rights of persons with albinism is to include them in activities in both private and public sectors, saying in that way, they will feel that they are living in a world that is safe and accommodative.

Various stakeholders from Dowa District Council, well-wishers and other partners took part in commemorating the day, which commenced with a big walk around the boma.

There was also a clinic conducted to provide medical and other assistance to persons with albinism.

Head of Dermatology at Kamuzu Central Hospital, Dr Tenganawo Mzumara, said the clinic provided chance for persons with albinism to access help.

Among other forms of assistance, people living with albinism were also provided with sunscreen lotion, hats and sunglasses to enhance their protection from the sun.

Reported by Sylvester Kumwenda