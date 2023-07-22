A 46-year-old man identified as Geoffrey Maluwa has been arrested in LIlongwe for allegedly raping his two biological daughters aged 13 and 15 and impregnating one of the children.

Kanengo police deputy spokesperson Grace Kaisi said Maluwa allegedly raped the 13-year-old child on July 17 2023.

On the day, Maluwa’s wife went to the market where she sells tomato, leaving behind her daughters in the house with their father.

The suspect went to his daughters’ room where he allegedly raped the 13-year-old daughter.

When the mother came, the child revealed the sexual abuse and the woman reported the matter to Kanengo Police.

The police referred her to the hospital where medical personnel confirmed that she was raped.

Kaisi further said that after the incident, the 15-year-old step-daughter also revealed that it was her father who allegedly defiled and impregnated her in 2018.

The police say the suspect allegedly has told them during questioning that a traditional doctor from Mozambique told him that he could get rich if he raped his child.

Maluwa hails from Chikanda Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa and is expected to appear in court.