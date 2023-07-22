South African Afro-Pop duo Blaq Diamond and Zambian trending artist Yo maps have arrived in the country yesterday ahead of the anticipated Ku Mingoli Bash which will be held at Grand Business Park in Lilongwe.

Both Blaq Diamond and Yo Maps are the headliners of the show.

Speaking to Malawi24 on his arrival, Blaq Diamond said they are happy to perform again in Malawi and people should expect great performance from them.

Blaq Diamond is known for songs like Love letter, Ibhanoyi, Messiah and Summer yo muthi among others.

On his part the Kondwa hitmaker, Yo Maps, said his fans will experience an amazing performance from him and also enjoy his good music.

The Zambian trending star is known for songs like Aweah, Finally, Mr romantic, Blessings Follow me, Kondwa and Try Again among others.