The 2023 edition of the K320 Million Castel Challenge Cup kicks off this weekend with the official launch match scheduled for Rumphi Stadium on Saturday.

The official kick-off matches will have Rumphi district rookies Vongo FC facing Thaboland FC from 12:00pm and thereafter regional sides Chipolopolo FC aiming their bullets at Songwe Border FC from 2:30pm.

Castel Malawi Commercial Director Nelson Zotto said as sponsor, they are looking forward to an exciting tournament where football will be spiced up with music, and beer tours nationwide at selected bar locations and match venues.

“The moment we have been waiting for is here. The kick-off of the official fixtures at Rumphi Stadium marks the renaissance of the partnership between beer and football in Malawi at an elevated level. The cup’s goal is to develop football using a bottom-up approach, whereby we will unearth the country’s football talent from rural areas that don’t have the opportunity. We’ll elevate football at the national and international level,” he said.

The Commercial Director said Castel brand represents more than beer and spirits and is geared to play a leading role in the country’s socio-economic development through job creation that the Castel Cup will spur.

“We have a responsibility towards development of Malawi, and this is one of the ways Castel will contribute. Malawians should look forward to enjoying our quality and iconic beers and spirits. We are coming to excite people to ensure that every pub, eatery, and joint is part of the Castel Cup moments,” he said.

He said that Malawi stands to benefit a lot from the Cup as the format augurs well with pillars of football development worldwide.

The kick-off in Rumphi highlights Castel’s inclusivity in applying the key events of the cup across all the regions in the country.

“As a brand for all, we appreciate the value of inclusivity in uniting the country. As a matter of fact, all the regions will have key events around the cup; we made the big announcement in Blantyre, thereafter, the official launch took place in Lilongwe and this weekend Rumphi Stadium is where we take it off,” added Zotto.

Acknowledging the impact of Castel Cup, Gomezgani Zakazaka FAM’s Competition Manager said the kick-off presents an extra mile for Malawi football.

“Football development hinges on contributions from the corporate world. It is exciting to note that Castel Cup is playing a great role to the course and we expect a great change of our football,” said Zakazaka.

