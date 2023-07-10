A Non-Governmental Organization, Her Liberty, observed that many school girls face discrimination and stigma during menstruation.

Her Liberty Programme Manager, Hastings Banda, expressed the concern during a meeting in Zomba where Non-Governmental Organisations met to discuss youth development.

With funding from USAID, Her Liberty conducted a research at Namikhate Primary School in Traditional Authority Mwambo where findings have shown that girls fail to go to washroom as boys make fun of them upon knowing that they’re menstruating.

He therefore said there was need for government and its partners to introduce programmes that should involve boys to openly discuss issues of menstrual hygiene.

Banda added that the open discussion will help boys to appreciate menstrual hygiene and eventually end discrimination and stigma associated with menstruation.

“Issues of menstruation should openly be discussed and should not be culturally sensitive. People should understand that some girls drop out of school following mockery by boys,” he added.

Youth Officer at Zomba District Council, Sharon Kumwembe hailed Her Liberty for presenting research findings on the impact of discrimination and stigma on girls during menstruation.

Kumwembe said her office will share the research findings with council service committee on education to find ways of dealing with challenges facing menstrual hygiene in schools.

Apart from District Youth Office, District Sports Office, Zomba District Education Office, Zomba City Youth Office and a number of NGO in youth development sector attended the interface meeting.