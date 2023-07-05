Harrowing footage that captures the chilling moment a helicopter crashed while flying over the core reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986 continues to trend on Twitter. The video, shot from the ground, shows the helicopter flipping upside down and plummeting after apparently dropping a liquid substance near the reactor.

The footage captures the helicopter crashing after it came too close to a crane positioned above the reactor. The collision resulted in the detachment of the propellers, leading to the loss of all occupants’ lives.

A Mi-8 Helicopter crashes over the core of the Chernobyl reactor in October in 1986 pic.twitter.com/pN97M0Y2jH — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) July 4, 2023

This haunting incident was recreated in HBO’s acclaimed series, Chernobyl, which expertly depicted the events surrounding the disaster. However, the show’s portrayal of the helicopter crash did not exactly align with the actual sequence of events.

The helicopter seen in the footage was one of many used in the aftermath of the nuclear catastrophe. These helicopters played a crucial role in dispersing sand and boron onto the reactor. The sand aimed to extinguish the fire and prevent further radioactive releases, while the boron was intended to inhibit additional nuclear reactions.

The emergence of this distressing footage serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of the Chernobyl disaster and the sacrifices made by those involved in containment efforts.

Meanwhile, both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of plotting to blow up a nuclear reactor as Ukraine attempts to mount a counteroffensive against Russia.

In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing Ukrainian intelligence, claimed that Russian forces have positioned objects resembling explosive devices on the roofs of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The purpose of these objects, according to Zelenskiy, is to simulate an assault on the facility.

In February 2022, Russian troops seized control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

On the other hand, Russia has accused Ukraine separately of planning an attack on the plant similar to the one that targeted the Kakhovka dam, which provided water to upstream communities and served as a cooling water source for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, responsible for operating Russia’s nuclear network, alleged that Ukraine intended to drop ammunition contaminated with nuclear waste, transported from another nuclear station within the country, onto the plant.

According to Russian news sources, there are claims that under the cover of darkness on July 5th, the Ukrainian military plans to launch an attack on the Zaporizhzhia station using long-range precision equipment and kamikaze attack drones.