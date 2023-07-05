United Republic of Tanzania President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has this afternoon landed in Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for a three-day state visit.

Suluhu Hassan is in the country at the invitation of President Lazarus Chakwera.

She will, among others, attend Malawi’s 59th Independence celebrations, hold bilateral talks with Presiudent Chakwera and visit one of the areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy before departing for Tanzania on Friday.

Apart from attending the independence celebrations which will be held at the Bingu National Stadium on Thursday, the Tanzania leader is Wednesday afternoon attending a national service of worship at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

According to a public statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the three-day state visit will consolidate the already strong Malawi-Tanzania bilateral relations which are based on historical ties and mutual interest to promote the living standards of the people of the two countries and a common interest in regional and global cooperation.

Reported by Tiyanjane Nandie Mambucha