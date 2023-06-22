Police in Dowa have arrested Noel Jiya aged 22 and Zakeyu Banda aged 21 for allegedly possessing chamba without a licence in Dowa.

Mponela Police spokesperson Macpatson Msadala said police arrested the two after mounting an ad hoc roadblock at Kawele Village around M1 road.

“The two were traveling in a minibus registration number NA 9058 which was coming from the direction of Kasungu heading Lilongwe.

“Upon searching the vehicle, a sack bag and three big plastic bags containing chamba were found,” says Msadala.

The two will appear before court soon to answer charges of possessing Indian Hemp without a licence.

