The Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (Cavwoc) says strengthening Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) services is crucial in the advancement of adolescent girls and boys education but also the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Cavwoc ”Her Future Her Choice” project Officer, Rightwell Nyirenda, made the call in Balaka at the end of a two day-long leadership training targeting 82 youth club leaders drawn from 56 youth clubs in Traditional Authorities Amidu and Kalembo in the district.

Nyirenda said they believe that equipping the youth club leaders is essential for the growth of youth clubs.

“The trainings were specifically designed to capacitate the youth club leaders with the most appropriate skills that will enhance sustainability of their clubs in the long run, for the betterment of themselves and the community at large,” Nyirenda said.

He added that the youth clubs have helped in demand creation for SRHR information and for the youths and the community.

Oxfam in Malawi implements the project in partnership with cavwoc, Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) and Point of Progress, formerly known as Network for Youth Development (NFYD) in Lilongwe and Balaka districts.

Since the commencement of the project in 2019, the number of youth clubs have increased from 43 to 58.

”The increase in number of youth clubs has tremendously enhanced access to the correct SRHR information and services which is passed through their clubs,” Nyirenda added.

Speaking in an interview, Balaka District Youth Officer, Godfrey Mpinganjira, hailed cavwoc for the trainings which he believes will help the youth clubs in effectively managing their affairs.

“For the clubs to run effectively and efficiently, the leaders needs to have necessary knowledge and skills to enhance their productivity,” said Mpinganjira.

He further urged the youths in the country to consider joining Youth clubs in their areas arguing that they help in addressing key issues affecting their lives, apart from being a hub for various life-changing opportunities.

On his part, chairperson of Kalembo Youth Network, Nelson Wahiya described the trainings as a game changer and believes they will act as a catalyst in their activities.

”In the past, many youth club leaders had capacity gaps in leadership and youth club management.As a result, the number of youth club members were not satisfactory,” Wahiya said.

He disclosed that the project has also trained youths into peer educators who advocates for the attainment of SRHR information and services among the youths apart from helping in the fight against Gender Based Violence.

Wahiya added that the situation on SRHR services reception among the youths were worse before the four-year project funded by the Global Affairs of Canada.

He said, the project has helped in safeguarding the rights of young people aged 10-24.

Her future Her Choice is a multi-national project currently under implementation in Malawi, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Zambia.

The project seeks to strengthen SRHR among adoloscent girls and young women (AGYW) and adoloscent boys and young men (ABYM) but with a primary focus on the former.

