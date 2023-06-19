A call has been made for well-wishers to help cancer patient Yamikani Luciano so that he should be able to get treatment outside the country.

Luciano who is a young boy is suffering from cancer which started from the brain.

According to Tiyanjane Mlangeni who has been in touch with the child’s parents, there is need to raise funds to get Yamikani helped.

“I am trying everything I can to get some money to go to the hospital with him since when I reached Kamuzu Central Hospital doctors said he has cancer which started from the brain,” said Mlangeni.

According to Mlangeni, doctors at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre said the cancer has reached a stage that Malawian doctors cannot do anything hence the child needs to seek treatment abroad.

“Right now Yamikani is in so much pain, he is finding it difficult to eat and breathe since the tumour has affected his nose and mouth.

“Yamikani is in need of many things right now since he is using diapers as a toilet,” Mlangeni told Mikozi.

Mlangeni can be reached through the following lines 0997779016 and 0885998772.

