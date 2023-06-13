Man kills wife in Mzimba

A 29-year-old man in Mzimba identified as Gerald Kapira has allegedly stabbed to death his 38-year-old wife Lizzie Mbewe.

Peter Botha, Mzimba Police Public Relations Officer, said the two quarrelled on the night of June 11th this year at their house.

During the quarrel, Kapira took a knife and stabbed his wife on the stomach several times. He later stabbed himself on the stomach and neck.

The woman was pronounced dead upon arrival at the district hospital and postmortem results indicated that she had died due to loss of blood secondary to multiple stab wounds.

The suspect is currently admitted at Mzuzu Central Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Once discharged, he will appear before court to answer murder charge.

Kapira hails from Mwenepembo village, T/A Chikulamayembe in Rumphi District.

The deceased hailed from Peter Ndabandaba Village, T/A M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.

