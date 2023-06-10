Two jailed five years for vandalising water installations

The Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate court has sentenced Frank Chinkango aged 32 and 28-year-old Mazunzo Devison to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour for theft and vandalism of Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) installations valued at K2.3 million.

Aaron Chilala, Zomba Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, said the court heard from state prosecutor Francis Chiomba that on April 09, this year, Southern Region Water Board officials were tipped that Chinkango and Devison were vandalizing cast iron pipes at Mangasanja location in the district.

The matter was then reported to police who rushed to the scene and found the two in possession of two sack bags, containing pieces of cast iron pipes valued at K2, 300, 000.

Appearing before the court, the two pleaded not guilty to the charges which prompted the state to parade three witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In his submission, Chiomba appealed to the court to impose a stiffer punishment to the convicts as cases of this nature are on the rise in the district and the actions of two, infringed people’s rights of access to clean and portable water.

Passing sentence, Chief Resident Magistrate, Austin Banda concurred with the state and sentenced Frank Chinkango and Mazunzo Devison to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chinkango hails from Nasawa village while Devison is from Chimowa village, both under Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.

