Court sentences to two men to 14 years in jail for assaulting man over eggs

Geoffrey Malefula, 42, and Simon Muhova, 26, have been sentenced to 14 years in jail after they assaulted a man for accidentally breaking their eggs.

The victim has developed a mental disorder following the assault.

The assault happened in April last year when the duo were on a motorcycle coming from a beer drinking joint while carrying a tray of eggs met with the 30-year-old victim.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Stella Mwimaniwa told Thyolo Senior Resident Magistrate court that the victim accidentally crashed the tray of eggs which the two were carrying.

This angered the convicts who grabbed and assaulted him with a wood and chairs before leaving him unconscious. Mwimaniwa added that now the victim has developed a mental disorder following that assault.

Appearing in court, the two pleaded not guilty to the charge but they were convicted following trial.

After analysing submissions and mitigations on Friday, Senior Resident Magistrate Assunta Maxwell agreed with the state for a deterrent punishment and sentenced them to 14 years each.

