Malinga, Gibo Lantos date Mzuni

Renowned dancehall artist Malinga Mafia who recently released a hit “Bill Yanga” alongside another popular stage master Gibo Lantos are expected to make headlines at the free show dubbed “Itiphe ndi mbatata yomweyi” at Mzuzu University on Saturday evening.

This show comes barely weeks after the students and people surrounding the institution were entertained by renowned reggae music group Black Missionaries and also Tina hit maker, Phyzix who dubs himself as banker otchuka (popular banker).

Apart from Malinga and Lantos, other artists that will spice up the show include Nyanes and upcoming artist Merchah who recently released a hit entitled Handede that rocked the airwaves of local radios.

In an interview on Thursday evening, Steve Omar who is one of the organisers of the show said they want their fellow students to refresh their brains as the tension of the studies has reached the climax.

“I would like to see my fellow students relaxing muscles of brains from studying hence this is a free show and also to show them that this is the beginning of better days of entertainment at the institution and the whole city,” said Omar who is vying for Entertainment Director position in the forthcoming elections for the students at the institution.

Mzuni students will on Friday next week vote for new office bearers for all modes of delivery who will be representing them in the Mzuzu University Students Representative Council.

