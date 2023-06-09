Embrace culture of self-reliance — Chakwera tells MDF

President Lazarus Chakwera has advised the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to embrace a culture of self-reliance so that they can utilise available resources with due diligence.

The President’s remarks comes after the Malawi Defence Force failed to utilise their helicopters which are not functioning to rescue victims of Cyclone Freddy earlier this year.

Chakwera was speaking on Friday, in Salima district, at the Malawi Defence Force College (MAFCO) when he presided over the commissioning ceremony of the 81 Officer Cadets as Military Officers to the ranks of Lieutenant and second Lieutenants.

He acknowledged that like other Government Ministries and Departments, the Malawi Defence Force is facing financial challenges saying they need to utilise available resources efficiently.

“The Malawi Defence Force should embrace the culture of self reliance, and come up with lasting solutions to some of the challenges they are facing, I am also pledging my support to the defence force,” he said.

He said it was disheartening to witness how the Malawi Defence Force could not come to the rescue of some cyclone Freddy victims and they had to wait for other countries to rescue the victims due to unfunctional helicopters that need fixing.

On this point, he said integrity and faithfulness should be at the forefront of the Malawi Defence Force adding that they should always do what is right at all times.

Chakwera further advised the commissioned Officer Cadets to serve the country with dedication and selflessness.

He said the new recruits have demonstrated leadership and determination by completing the rigorous training.

Minister of Defence, Harry Mkandawire commended the Officer Cadets for withstanding the theoretical and Military science training, adding that the international graduating students proves that the Malawi Defence Force is trusted internationally.

“This training has come at an opportune time when we are partaking in peace keeping missions, this group will enhance Malawi’s participation in peace keeping missions,” he said.

Commander of the Malawi Defence Force Vincent Nundwe commended the cadets for their resilience and commitment during the training, he also commended the government for their continued support to the defense force.

Nundwe further called upon the officer cadets to be patriotic and uncompromising.

Reported by Fostina Mkandawire

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24