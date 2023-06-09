Zambian martial artist wins GAFC 98

Greg Maluma, a Zambian martial artist has won Greater Africa Championship (GAFC 98) after he knocked out Dennis Machinini in a minute and thirty seconds of the first round.

The welterweight bout competition was held in Pretoria, South Africa.

Speaking with Malawi24, Maluma said that he was the only Zambian out of 10 who managed to travel in a last minute through individual sponsorship.

“Despite being a loner in the championship and all the challenges that i went through, i managed to win,” he added.

Maluma further said that he feels that he is on the right track since he has managed to win 3 battles this year.

Maluma is targeting this year’s African MMA gold champion and the world champion which will happen next year at IMMAF World Championship.

