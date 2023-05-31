11 people arrested for stealing railway metal worth K7 million

Police in Thyolo are keeping in custody a 55-year-old driver Kenneth Adam and 10 other people for allegedly being found transporting metal scraps valued at MK7 million which are suspected to have been stolen from Limbe-Sandama Railway line.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Thyolo Police Station sergeant Rabecca Kashoti said Police on the night of 29 May 2023 were tipped off by a well-wisher that motor vehicle registration number PE 2443 was transporting metal scraps from Sandama Village heading towards Masambanjati Trading Center.

Kashoti further said that upon receiving the information, Masambanjati Police Officers mounted an adhoc road block along Makwasa-Masambanjati-Thekerani road.

“In course of executing official duties around the area they came across a motor vehicle bearing the same registration number PE 2443 loaded with metal scraps as well as 5 gas cylinders which are believed to have been used in the commissioning of the crime and upon interrogation it was found out the metal scraps were stolen from Limbe-Sandama Railway Line.

“Efforts were made to communicate with officers from Central East Africa Railways (CEAR) who identified the metals belonged to their company,” she said.

Meanwhile, the vehicle is being detained at Thyolo police station and suspects will appear before court as soon as possible.

Kenneth Adam hails from Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiladzulu district while the other suspects Lawrence Rabson, Chimwemwe Mwalapi, Nelson Kananji, Madalo Yasin, Steven Richie, Livisoni Mwale, Master Blamio and Wyson Mphonda are from Blantyre District whereas Samson William and Foster Junior are from Mangochi and Thyolo District respectively.

