Age Africa holds career talk at Pirimiti CDSS in Zomba

Advancing Girls Education in Africa (Age Africa) held a career talk at Pirimiti Community Day Secondary School in Zomba where University Malawi lecturer in Media and Communication Studies, Dr. Rachel Chimbwete Phiri encouraged students to work harder in their studies to get university education.

Dr. Chimbwete Phiri said maintaining school discipline and dedicating to studies are key to best Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exam results into university.

Apart from law, sciences, medicine, she said University of Malawi offers various programmes such as drama, music and fine arts that are equally important for a career.

Dr. Chimbwete Phiri added that students with passion in drama, fine arts and music have opportunity to fulfill their aspirations once they get selected to University of Malawi.

“There are many courses at the University of Malawi such as drama, music and fine arts that you can study,” she added.

Age Africa, District Officer for Zomba, Jessie Puwapuwa said her organisation decided to invite University of Malawi Media and Communication Studies lecturer for a career talk so that Pirimiti CDSS students should have a wider knowledge of what the Zomba based university college offers.

She expressed hope that the career talk would help girls under Age Africa bursary a chance to choose what they want to study at the University of Malawi.

One of form 4 students at Pirimiti CDSS, Thandiwe Chikadzunga hailed Age Africa for organising the career talk which provided the student an opportunity to listen to lecturer from higher learning institution.

Thandiwe who is a beneficiary of Age Africa bursary said it was so motivating to learn that University of Malawi also offers courses in drama, fine arts and music.

“I will work harder so that l should attain good MSCE grades for a University of Malawi selection,” she added.



