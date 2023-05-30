K500 million to be used in fixing damaged water pipe in Zomba

Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) Chief Executive Officer Duncan Chambamba says the board will use K500 million to fix the main water transmission pipe which was damaged by thieves in Zomba.

The damage has affected supply of water to over 600,000 customers and the board says it expects water supply to be restored by Sunday, 4th June.

Speaking after visiting the site where the pipe was vandalised and to appreciate construction works currently underway, Chimbamba told Malawi News Agency that the Board will need to buy new anchor straps and also erect a concrete pillar which will help in holding the transmission pipe

He added that the Board is working on revamping the old transmission line so that people have access to water throughout at a low pressure.

Speaking during the visit, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia appealed to the cooperate world and well-wishers to support SRWB with water bowsers and construction materials as it strives to fix the main transmission water pipe that was vandalised.

Mia said with current situation the board is in, it would be proper if more assistance was available to support the people of Zomba.

The minister said with only eight water bowsers it would be difficult for SRWB to reach out to all its 600,000 customers in Zomba who have no water.

She also asked for the support of air transport which could help in airlifting some construction materials which are manually being carried by engineering staff to the top of the mountain where the transmission pipe was vandalised.

The minister also feared about cholera outbreak due to water scarcity in the city as people are getting water from unprotected sources.

The minister also condemned theft of public properties saying the conduct is retrogressive.

