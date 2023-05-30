Three arrested over fake money in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have arrested three people for being found with fake 5000 Malawi Kwacha banknotes amounting to K40000.

Southwest region police deputy spokesperson, Beatrice Mikuwa, has identified the three as Ishmael Ackim from Machinjiri, Enock Likanga Chirwa from Ntcheu and Vinkula Kavwenje from Ntchisi.

She says the suspects wanted to deposit the money to a mobile money agent at Chitawira area on Monday.

The agent suspected the notes to be fake and alerted the police who were patrolling the area.

Following further search, police found with a laptop, printer and cellphones suspected to have been used to print the notes.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24