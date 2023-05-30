Bushiri wants extradition case dismissed

Lawyer Prophet Bushiri and wife, Mary Bushiri, has asked the Lilongwe Magistrate to dismiss the entire extradition case saying witness statements from South Africa have not been authenticated as required by the law.

Magistrated Matilda Chimwaza has since adjourned the matter to July 10 this year.

This morning, defence lawyer Wapona Kita said the entire extradition request should be dismissed because South Africa the witness documents which South Africa tendered in the case are not authenticated as required by law as such they cannot be used in the case.

He further wondered why South Africa only brought one witness yet they had submitted they will bring six witnesses.

The witness who wanted to testify this morning is Director of Public Prosecutions for Gauteng Province Sibongile Mzinyathi.

Lawyer for the state Dziko Malunda said they have been taken unawares by the application as it was not discussed outside the court.

Malunda asked that the court to rule that the defence should formally submit the application.

Magistrate Chimwaza then gave the defence 14 days to file the application and the state another 14 days to look at the application and respond to it.

The matter has since been adjourned to 10th July to hear Kita’s application.

Bushiri and his wife are accused of fraud and money laundering in South Africa. They fled the country in 2020 days after being granted bail.

