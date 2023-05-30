Four-year-old boy killed by German Shepherds in Lilongwe

A four-year-old boy has died after being bitten by two German shepherds which also attacked the boy’s mother and 7-year-old brother, leaving them injured.

Sub-Inspector Foster Benjamin, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe Police Station, said the attack happened Monday at Mwera Village in Chitipi.

On the fateful day, the boy, identified as Vincent Mphaso, and his elder brother were following their mother to the dog cage.

The mother, who was unaware of her children behind her, let her boss’ dogs out, leading to the tragic moment.

The beasts immediately mauled the boys, killing one, injuring the other and the mother in her rescue efforts.

Chitipi Police Unit detectives took the body and two victims to Kamuzu Central Hospital for postmortem and treatment, respectively.

The deceased came from Ndakwa Village Traditional Authority Simphasi in Mchinji District.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24