Beyoncé is missing

Beyoncé has gone missing in Malawi. She hasn’t been seen since last Friday.

Beyoncé, a Maltese cross-breed dog, went missing in the capital Lilongwe.

A post that Malawi24 has seen claims that the dog was “last seen in Lilongwe Area 47, Sector 1 near ABC clinic.”

Beyoncé has been “missing since Friday morning.”

The owners have offered a K100 thousand (about US$100) reward to anyone who finds Beyoncé.

“Please help us bring our furry buddy home,” reads the poster. Malawi has recently witnessed a spike in cases of missing dogs.