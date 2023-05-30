Man dies after being hit by NASFAM vehicle in Mzimba

A man has died after being hit by a car belonging to NASFAM company at Embangweni trading centre in Mzimba district.

Ambulance was called to the scene of the accident by well wishers soon after the accident which took place on Monday, 29 May 2023 in the morning near Mapilisi shop at the trading centre.

Police officers from Jenda police station who attended the scene identified the deceased as Gerald Kanyinji from Chizuwe village in Traditional Authority Mzikubola.

He was rushed to Embangweni mission hospital with serious head injuries and some bruises on his back.

Sadly, he died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Police explained that Kanyinji was hit by the car which was coming from Jenda heading to Edingeni while he was on his motorbike trying to enter the main road from the opposite lane.

Meanwhile, police have warned motorcyclists to use helmet anytime they use a motor

bike.

At the time of the accident, Kanyinji was not using a helmet which police officials suggest resulted in his death because his head was crushed.

Burial took place at Chizuwe village near Kamtanthambwe school in Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba district on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

During the funeral, NASFAM Jenda office bought a coffin costing to K100 000, paid ambulance fee of K10 000 and another cash of K20 000.00. It is not clear about the whereabouts of the driver of the vehicle.

