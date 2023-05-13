Wanderers on the road: TNM Super League Week Five

Blantyre giants Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are on the road as the hunt for the points takes a new twist in the TNM Super League.

A total of 32 matches have been played as we are heading into week five.

Two games have been rescheduled while one has been completely postponed. Silver Strikers versus Mighty Waka Waka Tigers will be played on a later date to be communicated by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM).

The game was initially scheduled for 13th May, 2023 but has been rescheduled with a step back as the people’s team are expected to spice up the Kamuzu Day Commemoration event in Lilongwe, they will face Silver Strikers.

Saturday, 13th May, 2023

Moyale Barracks vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers

They lost the top spot after a “controversial” 1-all stalemate against Mighty Waka Waka Tigers, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are travelling to Mzuzu Stadium where they scooped maximum points in their last visit after Chiukepo Msowoya’s strike.

Moyale Barracks are coming from a drubbing 3-1 defeat to Bullets in Blantyre and they will be eager not let the points slipping off their hands while at home.

They shared the points last year, three each as Brown Magaga’s strike handed Moyale Barracks a win at Kamuzu Stadium.

Wanderers have a chance to make it 16 wins over the Soldiers while the Lions of Kaning’ina could make it 14 wins over Wanderers. Thirteen meetings have been ending in stalemate between the two sides since 2008.

“[Mzuzu] pitch is unplayable but we need to find a way of winning the game against Moyale,” said Mark Harrison after the draw against Tigers.

“We have played so well, only that the two goals that we conceded demoralised my boys but I have hope that we will beat someone, I trust this team,” said Nicolas Mhango after a 3-1 defeat in Blantyre to Bullets.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are undefeated this season and they are third on the table with 10 points while Moyale are 9th.

Blue Eagles vs Dedza Dynamos

Off the back of the 2-1 defeat to Red Lions, Dedza Dynamos are playing their third consecutive away match, the most by any team since the start of the league, as they travelling to Nankhaka Stadium.

Blue Eagles hammered Chitipa United 3-1, their first win this season and they are looking to make it two consecutive wins against the side that they thumped 4-0 last season at the same venue before playing a barren draw in Dedza.

In four meetings between the two sides, the Cops have two wins, one in Super League and one in Airtel Top-8 Cup while Salima Sugar sponsored side have one, that they bagged in Airtel Top-8 Cup.

Dedza have conceded 7 goals in two games at Nankhaka, the only ground that they leaked goals.

Providing team news, Gilbert Chirwa revealed that there are minimal chances of Chifundo Mpinganjira to reunion with Blue Eagles as they are waiting for a medical report.

“We’re playing well, creating more chances than our opponents but the only problem now is finishing which we have been working on this week.

“Blue Eagles is a good side and they are playing at home but that will not scare us in anyway as we are going there for nothing but a victory,” said Chirwa.

Karonga United vs Civil Service United

The 1988 Super League Champions, Civil Service United are on the road to Karonga Stadium where they last won in 2020 when Raphael Phiri and Lawrence Chaziya scored a goal each to hand them maximum points.

They are coming from a 1-all stalemate against Mafco FC while Karonga United were beaten at home by Bangwe All Stars.

There are 15 meetings between them and the pride of Lilongwe have 8 wins while Karonga have 3 wins with 4 games ending in stalemate.

Only goal difference separates the two teams, Karonga United are 6th while Civil Service United are 8th with five points each from four games.

Sunday, 15th May, 2023

Ekwendeni Hammers vs Mafco

Mafco started the post Gondwe’s era with a point after coming from behind to deny Civil Service United a win in their last game and they are on the road to face Hammers who were hammered 3-1 by Silver Strikers.

The Hammers are 15th with two points only and they are searching for their first win in the tnm Super League while Mafco are 13th with four points.

Last season, Mafco hammered Hammers at Chitowe 5-1 while at Mzuzu it ended 2-all.

Chitipa United vs Extreme FC

They all suffered heavy defeats last weekend. Extreme FC were extremely battered by Kamuzu Barracks 4-1 at Civo while Chitipa had a bad weekend in Lilongwe as Eagles recorded their first win this season with a comfortable 3-1 win.

Extreme are the anchors of the table while Chitipa are 11th in the standing.

Monday, 15th May, 2023

The rescheduled military affair will be played on Monday.

Both teams are coming from winning their last games with KB hammering Extreme and Red Lions beating Dedza Dynamos.

The 2016 Super League Champions, KB have 9 wins in this fixture while Red Lions, the oldest Malawi Defence Force sponsored team, have 4 wins.

Their last weekend’s win lifted Red Lions to 14th with 4 points while KB are 10th.

