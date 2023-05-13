Bushiri distributes 1200 bags of maize to flood victims

Leader of ECG Jesus Nation Church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Friday distributed 1200 bags of maize to Cyclone Freddy victims from eight camps which he adopted in Mulanje.

In response to the effects of cyclone Freddy Bushiri adopted eight camps at Namulenga, Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje West Constituency where he pledged to support survivors with basic necessities including giving them finances to rebuild their lives as they go back to their respective homes.

In continuation of his relief and rehabilitation programs, Prophet Bushiri on Friday 12th May, 2023 distributed 1200 bags of maize in 25 kilograms to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on behalf of the Goshen City visionnaire was Goshen City Deputy Chief Executive Officer Willie Kalonga who said the gesture is to bring hope to families which were affected by the cyclone.

Kalonga said it still remain prophet Bushiri’s desire to see families in the adopted camps recovering to the fullest hence all these interventions.

“Prophet Bushiri continues to bring the message of hope to people who were affected by cyclone Freddy. These people are suffering, they went through a lot, but there is hope. The prophet has sent me to tell them that despite whatever they are going through, God is with them.

“The relief program will continue, the rehabilitation program will continue until such a time when these families will be well settled in their homes, its a program that is ongoing,” said Kalonga.

Reacting to the gesture, Mulanje district council chairperson Thokozani Namoyo thanked prophet Bushiri for tirelessly helping cyclone Freddy victims from Mulanje west constituency.

Namoyo, however, pleaded for more help from the ECG leader saying there are still more victims who need settlement assistance.

One of the beneficiaries Esnart Ganile from Gumera village, Traditional Authority Juma in the district said the bag of maize is a big relief to her family.

“I am so thankful to prophet Bushiri for the help. It will really help my family. After being hit by the Cyclone Freddy, it is isn’t easy to source a bag of maize, may God bless him more,” said Ganile.

