Sex worker arrested for allegedly killing her baby

A 21-year-old sex worker is in police custody in Mchinji on suspicion that she killed her one month-old baby.

Mchinji police publicist, Limbani Mpinganjira has identified the suspect as Mduulula Phiri.

Phiri allegedly killed the child by throwing the baby to the ground.

The incident happened on Wednesday at one of the local drinking joints in the district.

In a related incident, police in the border district are hunting for four people on suspicion that they murdered 32 year-old Gilado Ginesi of Nkhumba village, Traditional Authority Mabvwere, after allegedly finding him stealing maize in a garden.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24