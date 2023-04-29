Preview: Week three with exciting TNM Super League fixtures

Saturday the 29th of April 2023 will mark the beginning of Match week 3 of the 2023 TNM Super League season, which rolled into action on 15th April.

The current campaign promises to be more competitive, exciting, and less predictable if we are to base on the results registered in the past two weeks.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has introduced a one game per week policy which is consistent with international league football. The best practice seems to have given teams enough stamina and ample planning space for matches.

This weekend, we should again expect fireworks as teams in the 16-team league cross paths on the soccer arena where battles for technical and tactical superiority will be displayed. Gaffers will try to outwit each other with team selections and tactical formations. Ten teams are still yet to taste victories in the league. Without a stroke of doubt, these teams will be hungrier to move out their current unenviable positions.

Extreme Football Club vs FCB Nyasa Big Bullets -Civo Stadium

Saturday will see defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets [2] on 4 points from a win and a draw are travelling to the capital to meet new comers Extreme FC [14] who have a single point from two matches. The Mchinji based side has a tall order to collect points from Bullets who are used to dictating things in the league. It will be interesting to see how the rookies will line up against the defending champions. With a good game plan, Extreme can cause huge problems to the Peoples Team. The defending champions nevertheless have the knack of getting a result in most unlikely places.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC vs Ekwendeni Hammers FC -Kamuzu Stadium

In Blantyre on the same day, early pace setters Mighty Mukuru Wanderers [1] having amassed 6 points out of possible 6 will be at Kamuzu Stadium. The nomads surely will be moving to blow away Ekwendeni Hammers [10] with the mightiest force. The Hammers have two points from two goalless draws. Ironically, the Lali Lubani boys have scored five in two matches conceding none. Ekwendeni, whilst failing to score in both of their first matches, have refused to let in any goal.

So, in essence it will be a battle of meanest defenses notwithstanding the fact that the Blantyre based giants have proven relentless firepower.

Chitipa United FC vs Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar FC -Karonga Stadium

Dedza Dynamos FC will have to take a long trip to Karonga where they will be hosted by Chitipa United. The hosts who are returning to the top flight have only managed one draw having lost one of their first two matches. They are languishing on position 11 and certainly would want to use home advantage to move up the ladder. Chitipa’s attacking prowess seems not to be far from superb; they have three goals on their tally. However, the Kameme Boys’ defense is not helping their case to do well in the league. Dedza Dynamos, on the other hand, are level on 4 points with Bullets, Silver Strikers and Mighty Tigers and only goal difference separates the quartet. What should worry the travelers though is the fact that they have conceded three in the two matches. It will be interesting to see how Chitipa would attempt to rob points from the flying Dynamos.

MAFCO Football Club vs Karonga United Football Club-Chitowe Stadium

Mafco is the highest conceding team whose defense has been breached five times-the highest of all teams in the division. Last weekend, the Salima based soldiers came out of the cauldron-Kamuzu Stadium scathed and battered by FCB Nyasa Bullets wrath.

They need to regroup and rise up to their strength again when they host Karonga United. All is not lost for the soldiers who won their opening fixture and would like to make amends when the Crocodiles visit the dreaded sun-bathed Chitowe Stadium. Dwangwa is one of the most difficult venues for visiting teams. But Mafco need to find the right formula on their attacking options. The Ingwinas are no pushovers, neither. Despite that their goals for and goals against are tallying at three they have an ability on a good day to spoil parties.

Source: Super League of Malawi

