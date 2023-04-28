Silver Strikers want Kajoke banned from football

Silver Strikers have demanded Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to ban Nyasa Big Bullets player Hassan Kajoke, saying the player has contracts with two clubs.

Silver Strikers Football Club through lawyers G. Nankhuni and Partners have written FAM over the matter.

According to Silver, Hassan Kajoke should be expelled from football on the ground of theft, fraud, deceit, dishonesty and bringing the game of football in Malawi into disrepute.

The lawyers have informed FAM that Hassan Kajoke currently has two running contracts with Silver Strikers Football Club and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club.

“He signed a three year’s contract with Silver Strikers on 4th January, 2023 which is running up to 3rd January, 2026. On 21st March, 2023 the same Hassan Kajoke signed another three years contract with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets. Silver Strikers Football Club has told FAM that this is totally unacceptable in sports,” the club has said in a statement today.

Silver Strikers Football Club through lawyers has told FAM that in January, 2023, Hassan Kajoke and his manager Ken Mvula approached Silver Strikers stating that Kajoke was a free agent because his contract with Nyasa Big Bullets had expired on 31st December, 2023.

As a result Silver Strikers signed a three-year contract with him. The Lilongwe based side also announced the deal to the general public.

After public announcement, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets complained that its contract with Kajoke was expiring on 31st March, 2023. However, Silver Strikers informed FAM that FIFA and FAM Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players provide that a player is free to sign for another team if the contract is expiring within six months.

Hassan Kajoke and Ken Mvula then filed Affidavits with FAM, that Kajoke had already told Nyasa Big Bullets through the Team Manager, James Chilapondwa and Head Coach Pasuwa in December 2022 before the Airtel Top Final that he was not going to play for Nyasa Big Bullets again.

“On 1st March, 2023, Hassan Kajoke wrote Nyasa Big Bullets that in fact he was not going to wait for 31st March, 2023. He terminated the contract that was expiring on 31st March, 2023 because Nyasa Big Bullets had refused to pay his salary for January and February, 2023.

“Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officially stamped his termination letter on 2nd March, 2023.

“In total confusion, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets announced that they had signed Hassan Kajoke on 21st March, 2023 meaning Hassan Kajoke has two running contracts in one season of 2023,” reads part of the Silver statement.

Silver Strikers have described the conduct of the player as unacceptable in football and a violation of FIFA and FAM rules.

Apart from demanding action against Kajoke and his manager, Silver Strikers have also demanded that Kajoke should refund the signing on fees and upkeep allowances he got from Silver Strikers.

“Lawyers have further warned that what Hassan Kajoke and his Manager did is theft and dishonestly which is punishable with prison sentence under the law,” the club says.

