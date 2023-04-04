Prophet Faith Ugochi, Danielle Simba Allen & Igho Ubiribo wanted for drug trafficking: Celebrity couple in hiding

…Davido’s friends wanted for drug trafficking

Prophet Faith Ugochi, and a Harare-based celebrity couple, Dani Danielle Simba Allen and Igho Ubiribo Tiny are wanted in Nigeria for drug trafficking. Nigeria’s anti-narcotics agency believes Igho Ubiribo and Danielle Simba Allen are overall heads of the multimillion dollar drug cartel.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria says the founder of Christ Power Adoration Ministries and the socialites Dani and Tiny are “wanted for recruiting teenage girls into drug trafficking”.

NDLEA believes Dani Danielle Simba Allen and Igho Ubiribo are the kingpins and “arrowhead” of an international drug trafficking syndicate operating from Los Angeles in the United States of America.

On her part, Prophet Ugochi is understood recruiting children and younger girls from her church for the cartel. Ugochi is a popular prophetess in Port Harcourt which is the capital and largest city in Nigeria’s Rivers State.

Both the prophet and the couple’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Danielle Simba Allen and Igho Ubiribo are said to be very close friends of Davido. The Nigerian musician who has just released fourth album Timeless graced the couple’s traditional engagement ceremony in Harare. He also follows them on Instagram.

Millions of drugs seized

The anti-narcotics agency issued the warrant for Prophet Ugochi and the celebrity couple after intercepting a consignment of 32.70 kilograms of illicit drugs concealed in Kaunjika packs at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

“The lid was blown off the cartel when NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos intercepted a consignment of 32.70 kilograms of Loud, a strong variant of cannabis concealed in cartons of used wears on Wednesday 16′ November 2022.

“A freight agent, Ukoh Ifeanyi Oguguo was immediately arrested while further investigations led to the arrest of four more suspects: Chikodi Favour; Obiyom Shalom Chiamaka; Nochiri

Chidinma Promise and Edward Omatseye (aka Montana)”, reads a statement from the NDLEA.

The agency has also seized over 143 million pills of opioids and 10.3 tons (over 10 thousand kilograms) of other illicit and controlled drugs in Lagos imported from India.

“A follow-up operation led to the arrest of Edward Omatseye at his residence around Lekki area. Edward confessed during interview to be working for Igho and his wife, Danielle, who are identified as the overall heads of the criminal group”, announced NDLEA.

Ubiribo is also known as Tiny while Allen is widely known as Dani. The couple has a large following base on social media including here in Malawi.

Recruiting children & fresh graduates into drug trafficking

Prophetess Ugochi and alleged accomplice are alleged to have recruited girls as young as 15 to distribute the drugs.

Fresh female University graduates were also recruited.

“15-year-old Favour was the first sales girl to be arrested at a fuel station in Ajah area of Lagos. She thereafter led the operatives to a duplex accommodation around Ikate area of Lekki, which was later discovered to be a rented apartment by the criminal group purposely for four young girls that the syndicate uses for marketing and distribution of illicit drugs”.

NDLEA also revealed that the syndicate also recruited fresh graduates.

“Another girl, Shalom who is a fresh graduate of Agricultural Science from Rivers State University of Science and Technology was picked from the house alongside Favour” revealed NDLEA.

Incommunicado: Emptying bank accounts

During their preliminary interviews, it was learnt that the syndicate rented another building used as drugs warehouse inside Richmond Estate, Lekki. By the time operatives located the house, it was discovered that other members of the syndicate had broken into the store and carted away bags of illicit substances. However, some illicit drugs paraphernalia including sealing machine, bloating machine and packaging bags were recovered from the warehouse.

Several attempts to get Prophetess Faith Ugochi, Igho Ubiribo and Danielle Simba Allen submit themselves for questioning have proved abortive.

“While Prophetess Ugochi fled her home and went into hiding but continued her prophetic ministration on Facebook, the duo of Igho and Danielle initially sent a legal representation to ask for another time to honour the invitation, they have since gone incommunicado”.

The celebrity went incommunicado after swiftly emptying N80 million (about 200 million Malawi Kwach) from their company’s accounts.

Prophetess Ugochi fled her home and went into hiding soon after.

Biography: Who is Danielle Simba Allen?

Danielle Simba Allen is a British-born socialite and fashion designer from Zimbabwe. She is based in Harare. She was born of a British father and a Zimbabwean mother.

She married Nigerian Igho Ubiribo also known as Tiny.

Dani is believed to have dated Genius Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi; and Musa Danjuma before marrying Ubiribo.

Who is Igho Ubiribo?

Igho Ubiribo, widely known as Tiny, is a Nigerian business tycoon. It is believed that he grew up with Nigerian musician, Davido.

Davido

Danielle Simba Allen and Igho Ubiribo are said to be close friends of Davido.The musician attended the couple’s lobola engagement ceremony. The event was held on 9 January 2022 in Harare and was attended by other celebrities and socialites from Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

Lavish lifestyle

Danielle Simba Allen and Igho Ubiribo have been leading a lavish lifestyle. They have supercars and frequently travels around the world.

Social Media Locked

Dani and Tiny have both locked their Instagram social media accounts. David follows them both on Instagram.

It is not yet known whether the cartel has operates in Southern African countries such as Malawi,South Africa and Zambia considering the fact that the couple is based in Zimbabwe.