Police arrest three people for stealing medical supplies at Balaka Hospital

Three people are in custody at Balaka Police Station on allegations of stealing medical supplies belonging to Balaka District Hospital.

The three are Geoffrey Kachere, 42, a stores clerk, Davie Witmos, 72, a driver at the hospital and Esther Chilunga, 34, a business lady. They are said to have connived to steal the equipment at the hospital.Q

The district’s Police Officer in-charge, Senior Superintendent Dan Sauten confirmed of the arrest.

”We received a tip-off from members of the community that the driver of registration number MG 580 AN was illegally supplying the medical equipment to the business lady.

”Upon search at the house of the business lady, we found assorted items believed to be properties of the hospital,” Sauten said.

Some of the items recovered include; mosquito nets, drugs, detergent soap and other medical supplies.

Meanwhile, police are yet to establish the value of the items and also to verify if the property indeed of Balaka District Hospital.

The suspects will appear in court to answer charges once preliminary investigations are done.

