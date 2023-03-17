Malawi has diesel enough for 14 days, says NOCMA

Malawi is running low on diesel as the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) says the current stock of diesel can only last 14 days.

Speaking when he appeared before the parliamentary cluster on Natural Resources and Agriculture, NOCMA acting Chief Executive Officer Miklas Reuben said the country is only remaining with diesel enough for 14 days.

He, however, did not disclose the amount of petrol remaining in stock.

Reuben said importation of fuel into Malawi is being hampered by shortage of forex.

Hours after the remarks by the acting CEO, NOCMA released a statement claiming that Reuben was misquoted contextually.

According to the company, it has adequate fuel reserves and instruments to maintain the fuel availability and the Strategic Fuel Reserves have enough stocks to satisfy the country’s fuel supply requirements.

“Fuel supply is a continuous process and at the moment there are in excess 200 trucks carrying petrol and diesel from the Dar es Salaam and Beira in transit to various NOCMA depots. At the same time suppliers are continuing to load both petrol and diesel from the ports of Beira and Dar es Salaam.

“Therefore, the public should not panic as there is guaranteed and continued access to fuel in the country,” reads part the statement.

