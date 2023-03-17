Cyclone Freddy: Old Mutual offers 50 percent of mortuary space, donates K60m

In response to Cyclone Freddy, Old Mutual Group Plc, has donated K60 million to the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) and has offered for free mortuary services to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital up to 50% capacity.

Old Mutual Group Chief Financial Officer Vera Zulu, disclosed this on Wednesday15th March at a cheque presentation ceremony in Blantyre where she said the gesture is a demonstration of their credo ‘a certain friend in uncertain times’.

Zulu said through the donation, they hope to contribute to the important work being done by Red Cross Malawi, as they continue to provide rescue services emergency shelter, food, water, and other critical supplies to those affected by the cyclone.

“I am honoured to be here today to represent Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited and to present a donation amounting to MK60 million to Red Cross Society of Malawi in support of their efforts to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the cyclone. This will go towards food clothing and health/hygiene facilities.

“As a responsible business, we desire to be a certain friend in uncertain times. Therefore, this donation represents not only our organization’s commitment to supporting communities in times of crisis, but also our deep appreciation for the incredible work that the Red Cross and its volunteers do each and every day,” said Zulu.

Zulu further stressed out that with collaborative support of all stakeholders and the generosity of individuals and organizations around the world, can make a difference in the lives of people affected by this tragedy

The Group Chief Financial Officer further mentioned that in a separate response to copse congestion at QECH mortuary, the financial service provider has offered 50 percent space of Mthunzi Funeral Services Services mortuary.

“In addition, through our subsidiary, Mthunzi Funeral Services, we have extended an offer to our partner Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for usage of 50 percent of our mortuary services during these trying times when body storage facilities are most required,” she added.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Felix Washoni who is MRCS Communications and Resource Mobilisation Specialist, commended Old Mutual for the timely support saying some more cyclone survivors are yet to get basic needs.

Washoni also assured Old Mutual Malawi and the general public that they will use the funds for its intended purpose and added that as a matter of accountability, they will release a comprehensive report on the expenditures later.

“We would want to thank Old Mutual Malawi for the donation of K60 million which will be used to purchase immediate needs for people affected by the cyclone. Be assured that this will reach to those who are in need of this support because we are always transparent and accountable,” said Washoni.

The cyclone Freddy induced flooding, strong winds and mudslides have killed over 440 people in Malawi and has displaced over 300,000 people.

Follow us on Twitter: