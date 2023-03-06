Malawians urged to support federalism calls

The Federalism Institute has encouraged Malawians to support the adoption of federal system of Government which, according to the institute, ensures equitable distribution of resources.

After conducting awareness campaign in Karonga on Saturday, Federalism Institute Coordinator for Karonga Bruce Kaponda told Malawi24 that the federal system of government is very effective unlike the unitary system which has failed.

Kaponda noted that despite being blessed with mineral deposits and Songwe border, Karonga is still not benefiting anything hence the need to adopt federal system of Government.

“We are raising awareness of federal system of Government, we need Malawians to adopt federal system of Government. Unitary system has failed now we need the system of Government that give power or people, people should decide on development. So, the federal system of Government is the only system to go for now in Malawi. Here in Karonga if we talk of development, there is nothing we benefit despite having Songwe border as our resource where Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) get billions of Kwacha there, we also have Uranium mine in Kayelekela billions of Kwachas are being raised there but Karonga never benefit from it.

“So now just because of the system of the government we are using in Malawi we can’t do anything, we need federal system of Government in Malawi,” explained Kaponda.

The issue of federalism was recently taken to Parliament by Member of Parliament for Mzimba North Yeremia Chihana but minister of Justice Titus Mvalo said the issue is not a priority in the country at the moment.

