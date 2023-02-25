AKA’s posthumous album “Mass Country” finally arrives

By Roy Kafoteka

The Megacy finally celebrated the release of AKA’s posthumous album “Mass Country”.

Many fans were in a celebratory mood yesterday after the arrival of AKA’s new long-awaited album album “Mass Country”. The project has been long tireless work for the past two years and was finished a month just before his tragic passing.

The new album “Mass Country”, was AKA’s most recognized passionate body of work with a lot of time and pressure put into the project, from long nights of studio sessions, constant teases, and tour planning on the rollout of his new album.

The new album is a testament, showing AKA’s artistic vision and ability to experiment with new sounds, following the culture and his long life story told through each piece of a song as you listen along to the album and get a dive and feel into what he was about while sitting in his studio sessions.

It celebrates AKA’s story from finding his love life and losing his fiancee to how it affected him entirely and how he used his spirituality with God to help guide him and expression of his feelings in actions and through his songs to reconnecting and finding love again with long time girlfriend Nadi Nakai and how they embraced their love together.

With a collection of 14 tracks, the new project includes features from Thato Saul, Emtee, Manana, Nasty C, Khuli Chana, Sjava, 031 Choppa, S.O.N, Kiddominant, Musa Keys, Gyakie, Blxckie, Yanga Chief, Laylizzy, Wearthrd, and Nadia Nakai.

Since its arrival “Mass Country” has so far clocked over 6 million streams with a staggering 6 375 863 on Spotify. Nhlanhla Nivo Ndimande, manager and co-executive producer of “Mass Country”, shared to his Twitter to show how well the project was built and put together as one of AKA’s most heart-felt albums.

Prior to the release, AKA’s team took to social media to share the tracklist of the album which he previously described as, a “priceless art piece”.

The Forbes family had previously confirmed in an announcement on sticking with plans to put out the new album in celebration of the Supa Mega and to honor his dying legacy.

“Still continuing with the rapper’s legacy the Forbes family has agreed to honor the rapper by setting on with the plan to release his new album “Mass Country” on the 24th of February 2023, and with a new single titled, “Company” to premiere Friday, February 17, featuring long-time friend and Nigerian record producer Kiddominant,” as the statement was read.

In the past months, AKA had constantly kept the momentum to the release of his new album on a high while also providing short teases to his fans for new releases yet to come out.

Tying up loose ends, the rapper was over time able to show how he is able to cultivate the culture, finding himself and experimenting with new sounds all the way until his last breath. He was able to keep up with his fans and followers in time showing and sharing how he spent most of his time and connecting with them through whatever means possible.

For the Masses, to the country, and to the entire world the Mzansi rapper kept closely connected to the roots as possible throughout his journey and gave us something to remember him by for the long while.

As for now, we can just celebrate his life and remember him through the good music he gave us, and in return show our love.

“Long Live Supa Mega” – Check out “Mass Country” by AKA: supamega.lnk.to/MassCountry