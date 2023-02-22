Two men jailed for trying to buy human placenta

The Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday sentenced Richard Lameck, 22, and Friday Dickson, 23, to 3 months imprisonment with hard labour for requesting to buy human placenta from a nurse at Malombe Health Centre.

During court proceedings, Sub Inspector Ted Namaona told the court that, the convicts in the morning of February 11, 2023 approached the said nurse at her house after she had knocked off from night shift.

The duo pitched a business deal of buying human placenta in which they alleged to have been sent by a Mozambican herbalist to enquire on the prices.

Prosecutor Namaona added that the nurse rejected the business proposal and informed her authorities who later reported the matter to Malombe Police Unit.

Appearing in court, both pleaded guilty to the charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace which attracts a maximum penalty of 3 months imprisonment with hard labour.

In mitigations, both convicts asked for court’s leniency saying they have family obligations.

In his submission Prosecutor Namaona reminded the court that the convicts’ behaviour could have jeopardised the nurse’s job ethics and such behaviour cannot be tolerated in the society hence prayed for custodial penalties.

Passing sentence First Grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu concurred with the state hence sentenced each of them to 3 months maximum penalty to serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Both convicts hail from Chipole Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

