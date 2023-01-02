Zomba roundabout destroyed

Unknown people have destroyed the roundabout in Zomba following social media outrage over its design.

The roundabout, the first in Zomba, was the subject of debate over the weekend as people mocked its design. Some social media users threatened to destroy the roundabout calling it an insult to the residents of Zomba.

On social media this morning, Malawians have expressed support for those who have destroyed the roundabout.

One person on Facebook said: “If we transfer this courage and boldness to other departments,,anthu andalewa sibwezi pano akutitolanso ayii (politicians would stop taking us for fools) ,,that roundabout was mockery to people of Zomba, was that a well or roundabout? Surveyors, city engineers, and some senior officers from the city council sat down planning for the construction of this like serious??”

Another said: “Destroying it doesn’t necessarily mean Zomba people don’t need it but the City Council should construct a modern one!”

The Zomba City Council and Police are yet to comment.

The roundabout was constructed as part of a K1.3 billion road project upgrading the Namiwawa road into a dual carriage road.

