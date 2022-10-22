Ranger killed at Majete Wildlife Reserve

People believed to be poachers have hacked to death a 33 year old wildlife ranger at Majete Wildlife Reserve in Chikwawa.

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife has announced on Wildlife Malawi social media page that a ranger at Majete Wildlife Reserve identified as Bendius Amasi was on Thursday night hacked to death by poachers while on duty.

It is reported that Amasi was working for African Parks and that the incident happened while he was on a field patrol with a colleague in the southeast of the reserve known as Chingalumba, Chandeta area.

It is reported that the remains of Amasi were recovered by Police and Majete Wildife staff early morning Friday October 22nd, 2022 and burial will take place on Saturday 22nd October, 2022.

Meanwhile, full details of what actually happened to the deceased are not yet known but authorities say the matter has since been reported to Police for further investigation.

The development comes days after another African Parks ranger working at Liwonde National Park was also killed when rangers stormed a village that borders with the park to recover rhino horns.

The deceased hailed from Traditional Authority Kasisi, Chavalamisengo Village, Chikwawa district which is very close to Majete Wildlife Reserve.