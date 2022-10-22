Ten fined for operating liquor business without licence

The Chisenjere First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre has ordered ten people to pay a fine of K50,000 each or in default serve six months in jail term for operating liquor businesses without licence or permit at Machinjiri- South Lunzu areas.

According to Ndirande Police Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane, Isaac John and his nine accomplices were arrested on October 20, 2022 following a tip-off from well-wishers.

Nhlane said state prosecutor Sergeant Gift Sumaili of South Lunzu Police Unit told the court that police has been receiving reports that some people are selling liquor without time limitations and were suspicious if at all they have licenses to validate that.

Sumaili further told the court that working on those reports, South Lunzu Police Officers organised an operation in area 5,6,10 and 11 in South Lunzu, Blantyre where they rounded them up and when asked to produce business permits, they all failed to do so forcing police to arrest them.

Appearing in court, they pleaded guilty but asked for leniency saying they are first offenders.

But in submissions, prosecutor Sumaili pleaded with the court to mete out a stiff sentence saying the noise inconveniences the business operators brought to their neighbors in the areas especially during night hours, was too much adding that doing business without license is punishable by law.

Making the determination, Magistrate George Chimombo concurred with the prosecutor and ordered the convicts to pay K50,000.00 fine each or in default serve a 6 months jail-term with hard labour.

