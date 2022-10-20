Petroda Service Station closed for selling fuel to people with jerrycans

Salima Turn Off Petroda Service Station

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has shut down Salima turn-off Petroda Service Station in Lilongwe after one of the attendants was caught demanding extra money to sell fuel to customers with jerrycans.

The development follows MERA’s recent announcement in which fuel service stations were told that the sale of fuel to customers with jerrycans is prohibited and is only allowed for customers with fuel bulk purchase permit.

However, MERA through a letter to the service station, signed by its Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje, reports that one of the attendants at Salima turn-off Petroda Service Station in Lilongwe was selling fuel to customers with jerrycans.

The letter seen by this publication further indicates that the attendant was also overcharging and demanding tips from customers who wanted fuel in jerrycans which the regulatory authority says is contrary to Liquid Fuels and Gas (production and supply) act.

“We refer to the complaint received against your Salima turn-off Petroda Service Station where it was alleged that a fuel attendant was serving customers with jerrycans and collecting extra money from them.

“The Authority, therefore, pursuant to section 23 of the Liquid Fuels and Gas (production and supply) Act and regulation 11 of the Liquid Fuels and Gas (production and supply) Regulations, directs you to suspend all sales from your Lilongwe-Salima turn-off Petroda Service Station with immediate effect,” reads part of the letter.

MERA says the suspension of sales at the service station will be effective for the next 14 days from 19 October and opening of the service station will be subject to satisfactory implementation of measures to avoid reoccurrence of the malpractice.

This is coming barely days after MERA shut down Murray Total Service Station in Lilongwe after attendants were caught overcharging fuel prices.

