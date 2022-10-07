Sambani delighted after winning Bullets player of the month award

Precious Sambani says he is very delighted with his second player of the month award after being named fans’ player of the month for August.

The defender also won the July prize and continued his fine form with a series of impressive performances to become the first Nyasa Big Bullets player to receive the award in consecutive months.

The left-sided wingback scored four times in the five games Bullets played in the month of August and that’s simply outstanding from a left-back, who was nominated alongside defending midfielder Frank Willard and forward Babatunde Adepoju.

Sambani’s first match in the month of August was away at Ekwendeni Hammers. In the 21st minute of that TNM Super League fixture, he nodded home a Patrick.

Mwaungulu’s corner-kick to break the deadlock for Bullets who emerged 2-0 victors at the end.

Five days later, The People’s Team welcomed Moyale Barracks at the Kamuzu Stadium in the round-of-16 of the FDH Bank Cup, which turned out to be an eight-goal thriller Bullets won 4-2 on post-match penalties.

Part of that thriller was painted bright by a spectacular strike from Sambani just at the stroke of half-time to ensure that Maule went for a break with a 3-2 lead.

The 24-year old said he is very grateful to the technical panel, fellow players and the supporters for the overwhelming support.

“I am very grateful to the technical panel and my fellow players for the support. I wouldn’t have done this without them. I am also thankful to my supporters for their continuous support by voting for me and I am urging them to continue showing this support to the rest of the players because it is a motivation to us,” he said.

The left-back, who spent several months on the sidelines due to an injury he sustained in the second round of last season, paid special tribute to Kalisto Pasuwa’s led technical panel.

“I spent more time on the sidelines after suffering that horrific injury but the technical panel gave me confidence when I recovered and I had to give it all so that I was able to come back to full fitness so very grateful for the support,” he added.

Sambani also had an opportunity to give an insight of the ongoing season in which Bullets are leading in the TNM Super League and they are also in the finals of the FDH Bank Cup.

“We were underdogs going into this new season because we have had more senior players released by the coach but we were given more confidence by the technical panel to work hard and to wear a thick skin despite having a very youthful squad and we have been performing and we will keep on working hard so that we win everything this season,” he concluded.

By being voted Player of the Month, Sambani was rewarded with MK100 000 and a beautiful miniature courtesy of Bullets’ partners Hubertus Classius which was presented by Cassius Phiri.